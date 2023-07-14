UCC will lead to ouster of Modi govt, claims AIUDF chief

Badruddin Ajmal, the president of Assam-based party AIUDF, on Friday asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will lead to the ouster of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre as it will have few takers.

The Lok Sabha MP claimed that other northeastern states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur have "rejected the UCC".

"Where will the government implement it (the UCC)? This will lead to the downfall of the Narendra Modi government," he asserted.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

"It is my request to the Muslims of Assam not to comment on the UCC. Muslims have one Allah, one faith, one Nabi (the Prophet) and one Quran,'' Ajmal told reporters here.

There are differences among people in the North, South, West and East, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief said.

The BJP's election manifestos have been for several years that it seeks UCC for gender justice.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

