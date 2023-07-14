Left Menu

"Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal couldn't stop BJP...," Amit Shah

"Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people," Amit Shah tweeted. 

ANI | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:09 IST
"Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal couldn't stop BJP...," Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the West Bengal Panchayat Polls despite the violence witnessed during the elections. "Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in Panchayat Election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people," Amit Shah tweeted.

"This shows that the people's affection lies with PM@narendramodiJi-led BJP, and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in Lok Sabha and assembly polls," he said in a tweet. Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal and congratulated  Sukanta Majumdar and the party workers who remained steadfast despite adverse circumstances.

Amit Shah further expressed gratitude to the people of West Bengal. "My heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Bengal and many Congratulations to Shri @DrSukantaBJP, Shri @SuvenduWB and the Karyakartas who stood firm with the party despite mercilessly adverse circumstances," Shah tweeted.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal took place on July 8 and counting of the votes for 63,229 -Gram Panchayat seats took place on July 11. TMC has won in 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 7,764 seats while Congress has secured 2,022 seats so far. TMC was leading on 1,540 panchayat seats while BJP was leading on 417, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 2,409 seats and is leading in 260 seats. Other parties won 725 seats and leading on 23 seats, while independents which included TMC rebels won 1,656 seats and are maintaining a led in 104 seats. Elections were held on July 8 under t vight security, with approximately 5.67 crore voters participating and deciding the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates vying for 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal.

However, the voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia. Reports also emerged of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations.

As a result, re-polling was conducted in 697 booths across 22 Zilla Parishads, 9,730 Panchayat Samitis, and 63,239 Gram Panchayat seats in 19 districts of the state. The re-polling process was conducted under the supervision of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) without any reports of violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

