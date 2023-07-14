Left Menu

Romanian minister resigns after criticism in elderly abuse case

Following complaints from non-governmental organisations and neighbours, prosecutors raided three nursing homes located in the town of Voluntari on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest where they found 98 dirty, malnourished and bruised victims. The elderly were subject to "inhuman or degrading treatment," prosecutors said, forced to work, physically abused, deprived of sufficient food and medical treatment, denied adequate care and hygiene by the suspects, who misappropriated funds worth 5.2 million lei ($1.18 million).

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:31 IST
Romanian minister resigns after criticism in elderly abuse case
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's minister for family affairs, Gabriela Firea, resigned her post on Friday amid a scandal over alleged abuses at care homes for the elderly and disabled. Firea, 51, is the second minister in the one-month old coalition government of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to resign this week after Labour Minister Marius Budai.

On July 4, prosecutors said they had opened a criminal investigation against 26 suspects on accusations of human trafficking, fraud, forgery and forming organized crime groups to exploit the elderly under their care. Following complaints from non-governmental organisations and neighbours, prosecutors raided three nursing homes located in the town of Voluntari on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest where they found 98 dirty, malnourished and bruised victims.

The elderly were subject to "inhuman or degrading treatment," prosecutors said, forced to work, physically abused, deprived of sufficient food and medical treatment, denied adequate care and hygiene by the suspects, who misappropriated funds worth 5.2 million lei ($1.18 million). Firea announced her resignation on Facebook after meeting with Ciolacu.

A prominent member of the ruling Social Democrat Party and former mayor of Bucharest, she is married to the mayor of Voluntari. The homes were ran by a person - now one of the suspects - who had worked at Firea's parliamentary office. Firea reiterated on Friday she did not know about the abuses and said she was being dragged in a scandal to prevent her from running for mayor of Bucharest in 2024. Romania holds presidential, general, local and European elections next year.

The government and state agencies denied having knowledge of the abuses, which President Klaus Iohannis earlier this week called a "national disgrace." Subsequent government controls at care homes across the country revealed further mistreatment. Investigative articles published by local news websites Centrul de Investigatii Media and Buletin de Bucuresti, which first wrote about the abuses in February, have shown the government and state agencies had long been notified by the mistreatment by NGOs.

A protest took place outside the government offices on Thursday against failed oversight and systemic graft that has undermined public administration and basic services. ($1 = 4.4025 lei)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023