Had ‘great discussion’ with French Assembly president on strengthening India-France cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "great discussion" with President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet on various subjects aimed at strengthening India-France cooperation.

Modi is in France on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi met Braun-Pivet and the senior leadership of the Assembly over lunch at her official residence, Hotel de Lassay on Friday.

"Earlier today, interacted with President @AssembleeNat @YaelBRAUNPIVET and the senior leaders of the National Assembly. We had a great discussion on various subjects aimed at strengthening India-France cooperation," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared photographs of the meeting.

On Thursday, Modi met Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate and highlighted the significance of the shared values of 'democracy, freedom and equality', forming the foundation ethos of the India-France partnership.

France has a bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Senate and the National Assembly.

