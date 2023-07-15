Left Menu

"Manipur burns...": Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over his France visit

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him out for his "silence" on Manipur issue.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 11:28 IST
Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him out for his "silence" on Manipur issue. "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade", said Congress leader Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to France on July 13. He visited France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14. PM Modi also attended the Bastille Day Celebrations as the 'guest of honour'.

Notably, Gandhi went to violence-hit Manipur on June 29. Following his visit, he took to Twitter and wrote that the state needs peace to heal. "Manipur needs peace to heal. During my 2-day visit to the State, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it", said the Congress leader.

Significantly, Manipur witnessed violence in May following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the categoty of Scheduled Tribes (ST).  Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. (ANI)

