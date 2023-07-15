Left Menu

Mayawati slams Cong govt in Rajasthan over Karauli murder

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over the murder of a Dalit girl in Karauli district in the state and demanded strict action against those responsible.The body of the girl, a resident of the Todabhim area of Karauli, was found in a well on Thursday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 14:58 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The body of the girl, a resident of the Todabhim area of Karauli, was found in a well on Thursday. She was allegedly abducted and later found dead with a gunshot wound and acid burns.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, ''The case of Dalit harassment/murder in Rajasthan is upsetting and a matter of great shame for the state government there. No amount of condemnation is enough for the well-planned casteist incident of abducting and killing a Dalit girl and throwing her body burnt with acid into a well in Karauli district.'' ''Although the safety and respect of the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, tribals and the most backward classes cannot be expected from governments of the Congress or other parties like the BJP, yet we demand that government ensure strict action against the culprits,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

