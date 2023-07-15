Left Menu

Babulal Marandi takes charge of new BJP Jharkhand president

Speaking to media persons, Marandi said, With cooperation from party leaders and workers, we will try to take the party to a new height so that we could win all 14 Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand in 2024 and register a big win in upcoming Assembly polls. He said that the party would be strengthened in the state and it would form a government in the state after the 2024 Assembly polls.

Babulal Marandi takes charge of new BJP Jharkhand president
Former chief minister Babulal Marandi on Saturday assumed the charge of new BJP Jharkhand president. Before taking over the charge, he performed religious rituals at state BJP headquarters where the outgoing president Deepak Prakash, BJP Jharkhand in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai and other senior leaders were present. The saffron party on July 4 had named Babulal Marandi, G Kishan Reddy and Sunil Jakhar its new president in Jharkhand, Telangana and Punjab respectively, effecting key organisational changes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to media persons, Marandi said, ''With cooperation from party leaders and workers, we will try to take the party to a new height so that we could win all 14 Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand in 2024 and register a big win in upcoming Assembly polls.'' He said that the party would be strengthened in the state and it would form a government in the state after the 2024 Assembly polls. After the event, the party also organized 'Sneh Milan', a workers gathering, at a banquet hall in Ranchi's Harmu area. Speaking at the function, Prakash said that the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly election would be a challenge but the party has full confidence that lotus will bloom in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand under the leadership of Marandi.

