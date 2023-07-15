SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from UP Assembly
- Country:
- India
Dara Singh Chauhan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi in Mau district, resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday.
Chauhan submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said in a statement.
In his resignation letter, Chauhan said, ''I Dara Singh Chauhan, who is a member of the current Legislative Assembly from 354-Ghosi in Mau district, tender resignation from the membership of the Legislative Assembly.'' Chauhan had joined the Samajwadi Party in January last year after resigning from the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Interoperability and integration will grow manifold with theaterisation: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Concept of theaterisation is on anvil in national security realm: CDS Anil Chauhan
Landmark cyclothon to mark 7th year of GST, flagged off by Rupali Suri, Shivam Dube, IRS officers Dr Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh
National security strategy must evolve in line with changes in geo-political order: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan