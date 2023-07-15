BJP blames 'inaction', 'corruption' of AAP govt for Delhi floods

The BJP on Saturday alleged that inaction and corruption of the AAP government was responsible for the flood in Delhi and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people for ''failing'' to handle the situation.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the flood was caused by lack of desilting of the Yamuna in the last eight years of the Kejriwal government.

''The AAP and Kejriwal are big on making excuses, corruption and inaction. Just like they blamed the Centre and other states during the COVID-19 pandemic and for pollution, they were now accusing Haryana for flood in Delhi,'' Bhatia said.

He said while the Centre, army, NDRF, Delhi LG and other agencies were working hard to provide relief to the people, the AAP leader and ministers of the Kejriwal government were alleging there was a ''conspiracy'' to flood the city.

Verma claimed that in a meeting on May 23 this year, it was decided how much water will be released into the Yamuna during monsoon, and the AAP government in Delhi knew it.

Bhatia asked the Kejriwal government how much it spent on desilting of Yamuna from Rs 6,800 crore that was given to it for cleaning of the river.

He also alleged that the AAP government failed to put in place a proper drainage system and ensure timely desilting of drains in Delhi that led to widespread flooding and waterlogging in the city.

''In 2013 and 2019, 8 lakh cusecs water was released from Hathinikund barrage into the Yamuna. This year, only 3.5 lakh cusecs discharge caused flooding in Delhi. This because Kejriwal's priority is not work but to make excuses,'' Bhatia charged.

He said Kejriwal should apologise to the people for the situation in Delhi.

Verma alleged that the Kejriwal government and leaders of the AAP were indulging in politics and blaming the Centre and Haryana for their failures.

''They do not answer why Yamuna desilting was not done last year. Delhi faced floods after 45 years because the Kejriwal government did nothing to assess the situation and make necessary preparations.'' When the chief minister should have been busy with preparations for the monsoon, Kejriwal was meeting opposition leaders across the country ''to defeat Narendra Modi'', he said.

The Kejriwal government has been ''unable to control'' the flood situation in the city, for which the chief minister should apologise to the people of Delhi, Verma added.

