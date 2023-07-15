Rajasthan: Main accused in Karauli murder case arrested

Police have arrested the main accused in the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a well in Karauli district, an official said on Saturday.

Karauli SP Mamta Gupta said the main accused, Golu Meena alias Prabhakar, has been arrested for the murder of the woman. Meena allegedly murdered the woman at his father's old house on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and then threw the body into the well.

The body bearing a gunshot wound was recovered from the well on Thursday.

Meena's father has also been detained and his role is being examined, the SP said.

Primary investigation reveals that the woman's family had engaged her to someone else sometime back but she wanted to live with Meena and was allegedly forcing him to elope with her.

This led to a dispute between the two following which Meena murdered her, police said.

Meena is a resident of the same village as the Dalit woman, they said.

Asked about the allegation of rape and acid attack, the SP said medical teams that conducted post-mortem of the body twice have kept their opinion about the acid attack and rape reserved and anything can be said only after the forensic report is available.

Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena continued with his dharna at Hindaun hospital in Karauli.

BJP national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh reached Karauli and met the family members.

He alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated under the Congress rule and women and girls are not safe.

Congress MLA from Todabhim P R Meena also reached the hospital and met BJP MP Meena.

Police said the family members of the woman have now agreed to accept the body as the main accused has been arrested. The body is likely to be handed over to the family later this evening, they said on Saturday.

In Jaipur, BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi gave the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' but ''she does not look at the women suffering in the state ruled by her party''.

She alleged that incidents of rape have increased in Rajasthan but the state government is not bothered.

