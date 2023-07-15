Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts inspection of registry office at Dehradun Collectorate

"Taking cognizance of the irregularities in the record room of the registrar's office in Dehradun and tampering in the registries, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting a surprise inspection of the registry office located at the Collectorate," an official statement said. 

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:49 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts inspection of registry office at Dehradun Collectorate
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducting surprise inspection (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of the registry office located at the Dehradun Collectorate. "Taking cognizance of the irregularities in the record room of the registrar's office in Dehradun and tampering in the registries, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting a surprise inspection of the registry office located at the Collectorate," an official statement said.

Along with this, the Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate Dehradun to improve all the arrangements of the registrar's office in view of the security of land records in the district. "Land forgery would be thoroughly investigated by the government and strictest action would be taken against the culprits," CM Dhami said.

After observing the procedures and record room of the land registry operated in the registrar's office, the District Magistrate Dehradun was directed by CM Dhami to take strict action against those who forgery in the land documents. Earlier the state government was receiving reports of the racket of changing and disappearing the original registry inside the record room in connivance with the employees of the registrar's office and the land mafia.

District Magistrate Dehradun conducted an inquiry in this regard, and it was revealed that the land mafia was adding fake documents according to their own by replacing the original registry in the record room. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023