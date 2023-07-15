Left Menu

“Tell Smriti Irani to make the PM speak on Manipur”: KC Venugopal

Taking to Twitter, Irani called Rahul Gandhi a “frustrated dynast” who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:09 IST
“Tell Smriti Irani to make the PM speak on Manipur”: KC Venugopal
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur intensified on Saturday with Union Minister Smriti Irani calling former Congress chief a "frustrated dynast". "Tell Minister Smriti Irani to make the PM speak on this issue. The PM is moving around the world but not talking even for a minute on Manipur issue," Venugopal said while talking to ANI.

However, hitting back at Smriti Irani, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Tell Minister Smriti Irani to make the PM speak on this issue. The PM is moving around the world but not talking even for a minute on Manipur issue." Taking to Twitter, Irani called Rahul Gandhi a "frustrated dynast" who seeks international intervention in India's internal matters.

"A man who seeks international intervention in India's internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the 'Make in India' ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty," Irani said in a tweet while responding to Rahul Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while criticising PM Modi over the Manipur violence, Gandhi had tweeted, "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between the Kuki and the Meitei communities for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence. Also, the Congress leader and the former Wayanad MP visited the state on June 29 and said, "Manipur needs peace to heal".

PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday. He attended the Bastille Day Parade as the 'guest of honour', on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023