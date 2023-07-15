Himachal govt has put Rs 1,500-Cr burden on people by increasing VAT on diesel: State BJP chief
- Country:
- India
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has put a burden of Rs 1,500 crore on people by increasing the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel twice in the last seven months, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said here on Saturday.
''It is like rubbing salt on the wounds of people who have suffered immensely due to heavy rain and floods. Hiking the VAT on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in the last seven months appears to be part of a hidden guarantee of the government,'' Bindal said while addressing a press conference here.
He said the government increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 per litre in January and again hiked it by Rs 3 per litre on Saturday, adding that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the hill state had slashed the VAT on diesel.
Taking a dig at the government, Bindal said during the last Assembly polls, the Congress had given 10 guarantees to people that are yet to be fulfilled, but the government was prompt in implementing the ''hidden'' guarantee of increasing the VAT on diesel.
The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 -- from Rs 7.4 to Rs 10.4 -- per litre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bindal
- Congress
- Rs 1
- 500
- Rs 3
- Rs 10.4
- Rs 6
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Rs 7.4
- Himachal Pradesh
- Rajiv Bindal
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Naxal associate arrested while trying to deposit Rs 6.2 lakh cash in Rs 2000 notes
Govt spending Rs 6.5 lakh crore annually on agriculture, farmers' welfare: PM
Amit Shah approves release of Rs 6,194.40 cr to 19 states for 2022-24 Monsoon season
Central government spending Rs 6.5 lakh cr on farmers' welfare and agriculture every year, says PM Modi.
Govt spending over Rs 6.5 lakh cr annually on agriculture, farmers: PM