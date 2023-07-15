Left Menu

Himachal govt has put Rs 1,500-Cr burden on people by increasing VAT on diesel: State BJP chief

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:43 IST
Himachal govt has put Rs 1,500-Cr burden on people by increasing VAT on diesel: State BJP chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has put a burden of Rs 1,500 crore on people by increasing the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel twice in the last seven months, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said here on Saturday.

''It is like rubbing salt on the wounds of people who have suffered immensely due to heavy rain and floods. Hiking the VAT on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in the last seven months appears to be part of a hidden guarantee of the government,'' Bindal said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the government increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 per litre in January and again hiked it by Rs 3 per litre on Saturday, adding that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the hill state had slashed the VAT on diesel.

Taking a dig at the government, Bindal said during the last Assembly polls, the Congress had given 10 guarantees to people that are yet to be fulfilled, but the government was prompt in implementing the ''hidden'' guarantee of increasing the VAT on diesel.

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 -- from Rs 7.4 to Rs 10.4 -- per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023