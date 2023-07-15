Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in ''good condition''

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:59 IST
Israel's Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in ''good condition''
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital.

Netanyahu's office said he was in "good condition" but undergoing medical evaluation.

It gave no further details.

