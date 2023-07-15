Left Menu

Odisha: MLA among two senior leaders suspended by Cong

Updated: 15-07-2023 20:08 IST
The Congress on Saturday placed under suspension two leaders, including a sitting MLA, on charges of ''anti-party activities'', a statement said.

The suspended duo includes Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim, who was considered a good organiser, and former OPCC working president and ex-legislator Chiranjib Biswal, who is the son of Congress stalwart of yesteryears, Basant Biswal.

The duo had, in a meeting in May this year, raised questions on the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leadership.

After that, OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak had lodged complaints with the party against the duo, accusing them of indulging in ''anti-party activities''.

The matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the party and the two leaders were asked to submit their replies, which they did.

''The replies were carefully considered and found to be unsatisfactory. Accordingly, the DAC decided to place both of them under suspension from the party with immediate effect,'' Tariq Anwar, member secretary-DAC, AICC said in a statement.

After the duo raised questions on the OPCC leadership, they were issued notices for allegedly violating the party discipline and asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

The party took the matter seriously as questions were raised on the OPCC leadership ahead of the Jharsuguda assembly by-election.

Biswal had raised questions on the selection of the candidate and composition of the campaign committee headed by the OPCC president for the bypoll.

He had also said that while the ''Congress has only nine MLAs in the assembly, it has 20 leaders aspiring to become the chief minister, which has affected unity in the party''.

The two senior leaders were not included in the list of star campaigners of the Congress for Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll. The ruling BJD retained the seat while the grand old party performed poorly, with its candidate losing security deposit.

Reacting to the development, Pattnayak said, ''This is the high command's decision and we have to accept it.'' Moquim, on the other hand, said he accepts the party's decision and that he will continue his association with the Congress.

''I have never indulged in any anti-party activities but I accept the party's decision. The party has suspended me temporarily. In the coming days, we will think about how we can associate with the party and strengthen it. Today, Sarat Pattnayak is the party chief. Tomorrow, someone else will be in his place. But I am with the Congress,'' Moquim said. Biswal was not immediately available for comment but his supporters burnt effigies of Pattnayak at Jagatsinghpur.

