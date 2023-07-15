West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu alleges CM did nothing to control panchayat poll violence

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did nothing to control the violence that broke out during the panchayat polls, inviting a retort from the ruling TMC which claimed that the BJP and its leaders were trying to create instability in the state.

Adhikari visited houses of BJP workers in Howrah district's Amta, which he alleged were attacked during the elections.

Besides demanding the arrest of local officials for allegedly failing to provide security to those attacked, Adhikari said he would take the victims to the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

''Mamata Banerjee is feigning ignorance about these incidents. I will not rest till she faces the music. Her party hatched the conspiracy to teach BJP workers a lesson for daring to fight its terror and intimidation,'' he said.

''TMC had resorted to the same terror tactics after the 2021 assembly polls. I will ensure that TMC supporters do not get away by committing such gross offences,'' he added.

Adhikari then went to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district to meet BJP workers, who he said were also victims of violence.

''The TMC's jungle raj in West Bengal will soon come to an end,'' he said.

Rejecting the allegations, the TMC said that Adhikari is behind a ''diabolical'' political conspiracy against the democratically-elected government in the state.

''Suvendu has no support among the people. The only thing he knows is to rush to the court,'' TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

He said this panchayat election witnessed the highest number of nominations filed by opposition parties.

Adhikari and other leaders of the BJP are peddling lies to create instability in the state, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)