Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu alleges CM did nothing to control panchayat poll violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:14 IST
West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu alleges CM did nothing to control panchayat poll violence
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did nothing to control the violence that broke out during the panchayat polls, inviting a retort from the ruling TMC which claimed that the BJP and its leaders were trying to create instability in the state.

Adhikari visited houses of BJP workers in Howrah district's Amta, which he alleged were attacked during the elections.

Besides demanding the arrest of local officials for allegedly failing to provide security to those attacked, Adhikari said he would take the victims to the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

''Mamata Banerjee is feigning ignorance about these incidents. I will not rest till she faces the music. Her party hatched the conspiracy to teach BJP workers a lesson for daring to fight its terror and intimidation,'' he said.

''TMC had resorted to the same terror tactics after the 2021 assembly polls. I will ensure that TMC supporters do not get away by committing such gross offences,'' he added.

Adhikari then went to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district to meet BJP workers, who he said were also victims of violence.

''The TMC's jungle raj in West Bengal will soon come to an end,'' he said.

Rejecting the allegations, the TMC said that Adhikari is behind a ''diabolical'' political conspiracy against the democratically-elected government in the state.

''Suvendu has no support among the people. The only thing he knows is to rush to the court,'' TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told PTI.

He said this panchayat election witnessed the highest number of nominations filed by opposition parties.

Adhikari and other leaders of the BJP are peddling lies to create instability in the state, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023