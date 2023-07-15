Left Menu

Shinde group MLAs who left `because of' Ajit Pawar should return: Ashok Chavan

Speaking at a function, the former chief minister also said the level of politics has gone down and like in the Indian Premier League, there are auctions of politicians.Some people left the Shiv Sena claiming that they could not work as Ajit Pawar was finance minister in the MVA government.

The MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena who had grievances against Ajit Pawar should return to their original party as Pawar is once again holding the finance portfolio, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Saturday. Speaking at a function, the former chief minister also said the level of politics has gone down and like in the Indian Premier League, there are ''auctions'' of politicians.

''Some people left the Shiv Sena claiming that they could not work as Ajit Pawar was finance minister (in the MVA government). Now Ajit Pawar is back as finance minister, this is good enough reason for them to come back,'' Chavan said, without naming the Eknath Shinde faction. These MLAs had claimed back then that Pawar's finance ministry was doing them injustice and hence they left Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP (to form a new government), the Congress leader pointed out. ''....the same Ajit Pawar is back as finance minister. Now there is scope for these people to come back as they have this reason. But taking them back will be the (Thackeray-led) Sena's decision,'' he added. When the current chief minister Eknath Shinde and many other Sena MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray last June, one of the reasons they cited was that the Finance Ministry was starving their constituencies of funds.

Chavan, meanwhile, also deplored the ''degrading level of politics'' and said there are ''auctions like IPL where people are moving from here to there.'' The law of disqualification is not heeded and court hearings are getting adjourned from one date to another, he said, adding, ''Now we have to remember that a person meeting us belongs to such and such party....we also have to see which group of that party the person belongs to.''

