BJP accuses NC, PDP of inciting public on allocation of land under PMAY

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday accused the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party of trying to incite people on the issue of allocation of land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Gupta's remarks came hours after the Peoples Democratic Party staged a protest against alleged attempts to settle outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The National Conference has sought the exclusion of people who arrived in the Union Territory after August 5, 2019, from the scheme.

The Centre stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on July 3 said his administration has started providing plots measuring 150 square yards to landless families for the construction of homes under PMAY.

''The Rural Development Department has identified 1.83 lakh families who do not have their own homes. We are working on it. It is a step that will not only provide a home for them but transform their lives,'' Sinha had said, adding that plots have already been allotted to 2,711 landless families across the Union Territory.

BJP leader Gupta said, ''National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party leaders have shamelessly resorted to spreading lies and misinformation, claiming that outsiders are being settled in the Union Territory under the pretext of PMAY.'' The former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state added, ''These false narratives have been propagated to instigate the people against the government, creating unnecessary fear and unrest among the population.'' Gupta commended the Lt Governor for clarifying that no outsider is being given land under PMAY and asked people to remain vigilant and cautious of such ''so-called representatives who are willing to stoop to any level to serve their vested political interests''.

He also expressed confidence in the transparency and integrity of the government's initiatives and urged the people to reject the ''false narratives'' being propagated by certain political factions.

