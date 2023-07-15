Left Menu

Assembly polls will be fought under CM Baghel, other leaders, aim is to win 75-plus seats, says Chhattisgarh Cong chief

We will fight elections with the face of TS Baba Deputy CM TS Singhdeo, Mohan Markam, Dhanendra Sahu and others, he said.He alleged the Centre was sending probe agencies to the state to frighten the Congress government but the CM was not among those who gets scared.Kaka a popular term of endearment used for Baghel abhi zinda hai the CM is alive, kicking and fighting fit, 42-year-old Baij, a Lok Sabha MP from Bastar, asserted.He was welcomed from Raipur airport to Rajiv Bhawan by party workers.

Newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij on Saturday said his party will fight the year-end Assembly polls under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders.

The aim is to win more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly, he said at a gathering of party workers in Rajiv Bhawan.

''We will fight elections with the face of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. We will fight elections with the face of TS Baba (Deputy CM TS Singhdeo), Mohan Markam, Dhanendra Sahu and others,'' he said.

He alleged the Centre was sending probe agencies to the state to frighten the Congress government but the CM was not among those who gets scared.

''Kaka (a popular term of endearment used for Baghel) abhi zinda hai (the CM is alive, kicking and fighting fit),'' 42-year-old Baij, a Lok Sabha MP from Bastar, asserted.

He was welcomed from Raipur airport to Rajiv Bhawan by party workers. He took charge as Chhattisgarh Congress president in the presence of Baghel, state minister Mohan Markam (whom he replaced on the post) and others.

