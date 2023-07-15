Left Menu

Former Rajasthan govt officer among 4 held in bribery case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:43 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan has arrested four people, including former chairperson of the state Ghumantu Jati Kalyan Board, for accepting a bribe of Rs 18.50 lakh, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Hemant Priydarshi said the Sikar unit of the ACB was approached by the complainant alleging that a sum of Rs 40 lakh was being demanded by Gopal Kesawat, former chairperson of the Board, and three others -- Anil Kumar, Brahmprakash and Ravinder Sharma.

The bribe was demanded in lieu of getting the exam of executive officer conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cleared.

After verification of the allegations, it was found that Rs 25 lakh was demanded by the accused, officials said.

The ACB caught Anil and Brahmprakash in Sikar while taking a bribe of Rs 18.50 lakh on July 14 and the same day, Ravindra Sharma was arrested while accepting a sum of Rs 7.50 lakh (from 18.50 lakh) in Sikar, they said.

Kesawat was arrested in Jaipur on Saturday while taking Rs 7.50 lakh. He had asked the complainant that he has connections with two members of the RPSC but in our primary investigation, no role of any RPSC member or official has been found yet, the ADG said. Kesawat is a former Congress leader. He was expelled from the party in November 2018 for contesting Assembly elections as a rebel candidate.

