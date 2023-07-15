Delhi CM deputes ministers to ensure proper facilities at flood relief camps

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a Cabinet meeting and deputed ministers at six flood-affected districts to ensure proper facilities at relief camps set up by the Delhi government.

Orders would be issued to officers to report, and coordinate and cooperate with ministers to ensure proper facilities such as food, water, toilets and electricity at flood relief camps, Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Under the new arrangement, the chief minister gave the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, East district to Bharadwaj, North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi and North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain will look after camps in the Central district, while Environment Minister Gopal Rai has been given the charge of Shahdara district, it said.

''Each minister will be accountable and responsible for ensuring essential services, including food, water, electricity, medical aid, and other necessary facilities in the relief camps within their respective districts,'' the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had issued an order deputing senior IAS and DANICS officers to strengthen rescue, relief and rehabilitation work by monitoring and assisting district magistrates and sub divisional magistrates.

The senior officers associated with rescue and relief work include Additional Chief Secretary PK Gupta, Finance Secretary AC Verma and Services Secretary AK Singh.

Bhardwaj said that the district level officers will report to minister and take instructions from them. The ministers, who have been assigned districts, will work ''diligently'' to ensure that the affected people receive the necessary support and assistance during this challenging time, he said.

During the meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, Kejriwal took reports from different departments regarding the situation caused by flooding and discussed these extensively.

