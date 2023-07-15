Left Menu

“Won’t allow construction of Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river”: TN Water Resources Minister

Notably, the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Saturday said that the state government will not allow the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River. "Whether it is friendship or enemy...we won't allow construction of Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river. We are very stubborn in that," Minister Durai Murugan said while talking to the media.

Notably, the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier, reiterating Tamil Nadu's stand on Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam project, the minister said the State will oppose the project in all possible ways.

"News reports state that Karnataka's Minister for Water Resources, DK Shivakumar, is all set to complete the Mekdatu Dam project. It is surprising to hear that within a few days of assuming power, Shivakumar makes a move to ruffle neighbouring states. I think he was not informed well regarding the Mekdatu project. There was no mention of the Mekdatu dam issue in the judgments of the Supreme Court and Cauvery Centre Board. Mekdatu and other unauthorised constructions would affect Tamil Nadu. So it is not welcomed by anyone," he had said. The Minister also welcomed Actor Vijay's 'Makkal Iyakkam' initiative to start night study centres in all districts of Tamil Nadu on former CM Kamaraja's birth anniversary.

According to officials, the actor is ready to start the 'Thalapathy Vijay Institute' across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu from July 15, which is also the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Kumaraswami Kamaraj, popularly known as Kamarajar. According to sources, Vijay's initiative is aimed at helping provide education to poor students. Officials added that the actor's social schemes were gaining currency by the day.

Earlier, in June, packed theatres, giant cake-cutting ceremonies and feeding of the poor in Madurai marked the 49th birthday celebrations of one of the most popular actors in the Tamil cinema industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

