TDP leader Nara Lokesh writes to Governor seeking action on drug menace in Andhra

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:03 IST
TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday urged Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer to intervene and direct investigation agencies to probe the alleged drug menace in the state.

He alleged that money made through sale of banned drugs is being pumped into politics for ensuring the ruling YSRCP has a ''long political cycle''.

''It is important to fix responsibility on the part of officials and culprits in order to ensure that the drug menace is controlled in Andhra Pradesh,'' wrote Lokesh in the letter, which he personally handed over to the Governor.

According to Lokesh, the state has become an epicentre for drugs in India, including the narcotics being indiscriminately available to all age groups.

Citing some instances of drug seizures across the country and state, he alleged that the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh has been lukewarm in controlling the menace and hinted that the ruling party leaders are involved in drug mafia.

He called for immediate action as this issue is concerned with national security, and the health and well-being of the people and society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

