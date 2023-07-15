Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on Saturday admitted to a hospital for medical evaluation but is in "good condition," his office said.

Netanyahu, 73, was admitted Saturday to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, according to his office.

No details have been released about the nature of his condition.

"His condition is good and he is undergoing medical tests," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, adding it would later provide further details.

The local media reports however hint at unclear circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation.

Netanyahu was brought to the hospital by a convoy from his Caesarea home in the north of Israel where he was spending the weekend.

He is said to be fully conscious and walking without assistance when he arrived at the hospital.

However, the popular news portal Walla reported that the premier was brought to the emergency room after briefly losing consciousness at home.

The Jerusalem Post quoted various Hebrew media reports as saying that Netanyahu lost consciousness and fell as a result, hitting his head.

The prime minister's personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told Channel 12 news that his condition was "good and stable", adding he was undergoing examination.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, was hospitalised at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in October after feeling unwell during Yom Kippur synagogue services.

He was released the next morning after undergoing exams and remaining overnight for observation.

