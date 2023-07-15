Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm.

TOP STORIES FGN49 PM-LDALL UAE **** India, UAE agree on trade settlement in local currencies, linking Fast Payment Systems Abu Dhabi: India and the UAE on Saturday agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies and link their fast payment systems to make international financial interactions simpler and open a campus of IIT-Delhi in the Gulf nation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit here. **** NATION DEL37 CONG-PAR-STRATEGY MEET **** Will demand discussion on Manipur in Parliament, want PM Modi to take country into confidence: Cong New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress on Saturday said it will demand a discussion on the Manipur situation in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and would like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the country into confidence on the matter. **** DEL42 DELHI-LD YAMUNA-FLOOD **** Swollen Yamuna calming, says Kejriwal; AAP alleges flood conspiracy, BJP hits back New Delhi: After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi, the level of the swollen Yamuna on Saturday followed a downward trend, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas. ***** DEL40 PM-RETURN **** PM returns after visits to France, UAE New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned after ''successful'' visits to France and the United Arab Emirates. **** DEL38 CUET-LD ALL RESULTS **** CUET-UG results: Over 22 k with 100 percentile score in second edition, maximum in English followed by Biology New Delhi: Over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG in various subjects, the maximum of them in English followed by Biology and Economics, in results declared on Saturday. **** CAL11 BH-BJP-LD TEAM **** BJP team meets injured workers in Patna, seeks judicial inquiry into police action Patna: The BJP on Saturday asserted that the "state-sponsored and brutal" police action on its procession in the Bihar capital earlier this week warranted a judicial inquiry and intervention of the National Human Rights Commission. **** DEL30 OPPN-SUMMIT-MAMATA **** Mamata to skip opposition dinner on Monday, to take part in daylong deliberations on Tuesday: Sources New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be attending an opposition dinner on July 17 as she has to follow post-surgery protocols, but will be part of the daylong meeting of the parties on July 18, sources in her Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Saturday.

BOM23 CG-CONG-BAIJ **** Assembly polls will be fought under CM Baghel, other leaders, aim is to win 75-plus seats, says Chhattisgarh Cong chief Raipur: Newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij on Saturday said his party will fight the year-end Assembly polls under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders. **** DEL34 AVI-SCINDIA-AIRPORTS **** Shah, Scindia discuss capacity expansion at airports New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with officials from various departments on Saturday discussed the plans for enhancing capacity as well as manpower at certain airports. **** LEGAL LGD9 SC-LD RAHUL GANDHI **** Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Guj HC's refusal to stay conviction in defamation case New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Gujarat High Court's July 7 order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark. **** BUSINESS DEL36 BIZ-TOMATO PRICE **** Tomato prices ruling up to Rs 250/kg; Centre selling at Rs 90/kg in Delhi-NCR, Patna, Lucknow New Delhi: Prices of tomato in retail markets on Saturday remained at an elevated level of up to Rs 250 per kilogramme across major cities due to monsoon rains and lean season. **** FOREIGN FGN47 US-INDIANS-LD RALLY **** Indian Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco consulate after Khalistani attack San Francisco: Scores of Indian Americans held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate here to express solidarity with India following a recent attempted arson at the diplomatic facility by Khalistan supporters. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN45 CHINA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR-WANG **** India, China should find a mutually acceptable solution to resolve border issue: Wang Yi Beijing: Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Jakarta has said that both countries should find a mutually acceptable solution to the border problem without letting ''specific issues'' define the overall relationship. By K J M Varma **** PTI

