Left Menu

PMK says 'no' to Uniform Civil Code

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:22 IST
PMK says 'no' to Uniform Civil Code
  • Country:
  • India

The Uniform Civil Code would damage the nation's identity of pluralism and efforts aimed at facilitating its introduction should be abandoned, Pattali Makkal Katchi said on Saturday.

Quoting the party's representation to the 22nd Law Commission against the code, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss said his party, since its founding in 1989, had all along taken a stand against UCC. It is the stand of the party that the government must not interfere in the civil rights of religious communities.

''...ideas like one India, one language and one civil code will damage India's identity of pluralism and it can never be allowed,'' the party said in its submission.

The UCC, besides ''wresting'' the rights of minorities would be a huge hindrance to the nation's unity and growth and hence efforts aimed at facilitating its implementation should be given up, the PMK conveyed to the law panel today.

The objective of the Law Commission in seeking opinion on UCC is not known and the proposed move to introduce the code appeared to be to ''take away'' the rights of minorities in particular rather than facilitating a civil code common to all the people, Anbumani Ramadoss alleged. The PMK, a ''responsible secular party'' cannot accept the UCC, he said.

The Law Commission had on July 14 extended the deadline for the public to send their views on UCC till July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023