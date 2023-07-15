BJP MLA to lead political outfit for Vindhya statehood in MP

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Saturday said he would lead Vindhya Janata Party VJP formed by local people seeking statehood for the region.He said VJP will contest 43 seats, including 30 in the Vindhya region in the MP Assembly elections, due later this year.I am going to lead it for Vindhyas sake as statehood is more important to me than politics. A Brahmin leader from the Vindhya area, Tripathi joined BJP in 2014.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi on Saturday said he would lead Vindhya Janata Party (VJP) formed by local people seeking statehood for the region.

He said VJP will contest 43 seats, including 30 in the Vindhya region in the MP Assembly elections, due later this year.

"I am going to lead it for Vindhya's sake as statehood is more important to me than politics. I have been demanding statehood for the Vindhya region that lies in the north-east of MP since 2004,'' Tripathi told PTI.

He said the VJP will win all 30 seats in the Vindhya region.

"The VJP was registered as a political party on the demand of people of Vindhya Pradesh last week and the membership drive is on," he claimed. A Brahmin leader from the Vindhya area, Tripathi joined BJP in 2014. Earlier, he was MLA of Congress from the Maihar seat in Satna district.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP won 24 seats out of 30 in the Vindhya region comprising eight districts and the Congress bagged six.

