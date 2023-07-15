Left Menu

Liquor culture increasing, law and order worsening in TN: G K Vasan

PTI | Erode | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK failed to fulfil the faith reposed by the electorate in Tamil Nadu and disappointed the voters by giving false promises in the 2021 Assembly elections, Tamil Maanila Congress president and Rajya Sabha member G K Vasan said here on Saturday.

Though more than two-and-half-years have passed, the DMK did not implement many poll promises it made to the public and instead increased electricity tariffs, prices of milk and other essential commodities, Vasan said in Erode district while attending a meeting to mark the 121st birth anniversary of former chief minister K Kamaraj.

''The nine year rule by Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister (1954-1963) was a golden period for Tamil Nadu. But now, DMK period is a bad one for Tamil Nadu as law and order is deteriorating and liquor culture is increasing,'' the TMC chief said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin should take effective steps to bring down vegetable prices and also the rate of essential commodities as both have gone sky high, Vasan pointed out.

He wanted Stalin to insist the Karnataka government to discharge water in Cauvery river as per the tribunal order. The former Union minister also urged Stalin to take cognisance of the opposition shown by people of Tamil Nadu about the construction of new dams by the government in the neighbouring state across the river.

In a reassuring message to his party workers, he said an alliance consisting of AIADMK, BJP, TMC and other like-minded parties would secure maximum parliamentary seats from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election.

He lauded the performance of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that the TMC would render all its support to make him the PM again.

