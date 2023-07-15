BJP team meets injured workers in Patna, seeks judicial inquiry into police action

The BJP on Saturday asserted that the ''state-sponsored and brutal'' police action on its procession in the Bihar capital earlier this week warranted a judicial inquiry and intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A four-member fact-finding team constituted by BJP national president J P Nadda stated this here, as it met several party activists, who sustained injuries in the police action on June 13 and are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The team members also include former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Sunita Duggal and Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Tiwari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, but has his roots in Bihar, claimed ''771 BJP workers'' were injured in the incident and ''some of them were chased all the way to hospitals and thrashed inside the premises''.

Later, while talking to PTI, Tiwary said, ''The brutal action of the state police on BJP workers was pre-planned. Immediately after the lathi-charge in Dak Bungalow Chowk on Thursday, RJD leader and state minister Jitendra Kumar Rai, in a tweet, praised the police action stating that account has been settled. That shows that the police action was pre-planned. Hence, we demand a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting judge.'' Duggal alleged that women BJP workers were ''hit with lathis on their chests and heads by male police personnel'' on Thursday when the party was staging a 'Vidhan Sabha march' in protest against the Nitish Kumar government's teacher recruitment policy.

The team members alleged that the incident was ''reminiscent of Jallianwala Bagh massacre'' and wondered whether ''hired goons were donning police uniforms''.

The panel members replied in affirmative when asked whether they would approach the NHRC with a request to look into the matter.

They said they will submit the report of their probe to Nadda, while strongly recommending a judicial inquiry.

They said BJP state president Samrat Choudhary will pursue the matter with NHRC.

The panel alleged that rules were not followed in use of water cannons, tear gas shells and lathi-charge, and claimed BJP workers, whom they spoke to, have insisted that it was they at whom chilli powder was thrown, and not the other way round.

About the controversy surrounding the death of Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh, the team members expressed dismay at the local administration in Patna ''giving a clean chit'' to itself even before the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar, chief spokesperson of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), questioned the fact-finding team's failure to meet the bereaved family members of Singh.

''They could not take the trouble to visit the home of the deceased, barely 50 km from Patna. It speaks volumes about the BJP's apathy towards its own workers,'' alleged Neeraj Kumar.

CPI(ML) Liberation, which is an alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan government, in a statement issued here on Saturday, alleged that the BJP's protest was simply an attempt to destabilise the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

