Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to hospital; says feeling "very good"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on Saturday admitted to a hospital for medical evaluation but is in “good condition,” his office said.

Netanyahu, 73, was admitted Saturday to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, according to his office.

The initial assessment pointed to dehydration being the main factor behind the dizziness he experienced.

Netanyahu was brought to the hospital by a convoy from his Caesarea home in the north of Israel where he was spending the weekend.

He is said to be fully conscious and walking without assistance when he arrived at the hospital.

Netanyahu in a video released from the premises of the hospital in an address to the public said he feels ''very good''.

''Yesterday I spent some time at the Kinneret with my wife, in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea,'' the premier explained.

Thanking the medical staff at the hospital as well as the public for their concern, Netanyahu said he was ''thank God, feeling very good''.

Earlier, the popular news portal Walla reported that the premier was brought to the emergency room after briefly losing consciousness at home.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu lost consciousness and fell as a result, hitting his head.

The prime minister's personal doctor, Tzvi Berkovitz, told Channel 12 news that his condition was “good and stable”, adding he was undergoing examination.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, was hospitalised at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in October after feeling unwell during Yom Kippur synagogue services.

He was released the next morning after undergoing exams and remaining overnight for observation.

