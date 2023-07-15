Left Menu

BJP President JP Nadda to kick start 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign tomorrow at Jaipur

"The national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, will initiate this campaign amidst the people at an assembly in Chandanvan Garden, Beelwa, on Sunday. During his visit to Rajasthan on Sunday, Nadda will address a rally in Jaipur and also hold a meeting with the state BJP officials, district presidents of all BJP wings, and legislators to discuss preparations for the upcoming assembly elections," party said in a statement. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the party's national president, JP Nadda, will launch a state-wide campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government in Jaipur. "The national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, will initiate this campaign amidst the people at an assembly in Chandanvan Garden, Beelwa, on Sunday. During his visit to Rajasthan on Sunday, Nadda will address a rally in Jaipur and also hold a meeting with the state BJP officials, district presidents of all BJP wings, and legislators to discuss preparations for the upcoming assembly elections," the party said in a statement.

Anil Baluni, the national media head of the BJP, issued a statement regarding JP Nadda's visit to Rajasthan and said that the campaign will run until August 1 and will be organized in all constituencies of the state assembly. "BJP President Nadda will arrive at Jaipur Airport at 12:30 pm on Sunday. Following this, at 1:00 pm, he will inaugurate the state-wide campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' against the Congress government in Chandanvan, Jaipur. This event will also include the release of audio, video, and posters related to the movement," he said.

"The campaign, which will last for 15 days, will be organized at every assembly constituency level, starting from Jaipur and covering all constituencies. The campaign will conclude on August 1," he added. He further stated that JP Nadda will also hold meetings with officials of the state BJP.

"JP Nadda will also address a massive public meeting organized on this occasion. After 3:00 pm, he will hold an important meeting with the state BJP officials, party wing presidents, and district presidents at Chandanvan. At 4:15 pm, he will also conduct a meeting with the BJP legislative group and regional meetings at the same location," he said. (ANI)

