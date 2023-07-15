“Illegal encroachments in Delhi are causing floods in the city”: Haryana Agriculture Minister

The blame game between Delhi and Haryana governments continued over the floods in Delhi with Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal escalating the matter further claiming that illegal encroachments in the National Capital were responsible for the inundation. "We don't have any dam, the water that comes, flows down to Delhi, Agra, Allahabad, and then go down the ocean. Aam Aadmi Party tries to evade its duties. The water flow increased earlier as well but, the Yamuna basin was broad earlier, now illegal possessions and constructions have been done alongside the Yamuna which led to its shrinking and high water level," the minister said.

"The root cause behind the inundation in Delhi is illegal encroachments," Jai Parkash Dalal added. AAP government in Delhi accused the Haryana government of causing the flood-like situation in parts of the national capital by releasing water in the Yamuna from its Hathnikund barrage.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from Hathinikund Barrage to Delhi. "There is good news for Delhi's people that the water level of River Yamuna is decreasing...It is a big question why all the water was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released for the water that goes to UP and Haryana from Hathinikund Barrage... Haryana will have to answer for this," Atishi said.

Hitting back at the Delhi minister, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that his government is not "blaming" anyone though it too is receiving water from other states. "In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements," Anil Vij said.

He further said since several districts of Haryana bordering Delhi are receiving heavy water leading to a flood-like situation why would the state government deliberately release water? "All the villages and cities on the banks of the Yamuna have received the same amount of water. Why would we deliberately release water in our districts?" he added.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana. People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, today. Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm. (ANI)

