"State govt should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in Sainj": Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur   

Himachal Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur on Saturday visited the flood affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area. Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief.

"The disaster ruined people's lifetime's earnings. People have become homeless. Many such families were also found who are still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?," Jairam Thakur said. He further stated that biggest challenge right now is to rehabilitate the people in the region.

"It takes ages to build a house, people's lifetime's earnings were wasted in a minute. Everything was washed away with the flood. Till now people have not been able to get even the tents. The rescue work as well as this campaign is not going to stop. The biggest challenge is to rehabilitate the people who have lost everything and rebuild the ruined infrastructure," he said. Leader of the Opposition Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah were briefed by him about the situation in the state.

"I informed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about the situation in the state. Visited Kullu and Mandi and went to Delhi to meet the Home Minister. Home Minister gave all possible help," he said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that there is a possibility of almost Rs 5,000 crores loss due to floods in the state.

CM Sukhu said that Rs 1,45,000 have been provided to the people whose houses have been damaged completely and Rs 1 lakh have been given to the people whose houses have been partially damaged in the flood affected state. "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely and whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh," CM Sukhu said.

Earlier today India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert from July 15 to July 17, predicting heavy rainfall in the state in swven districts for the next 72 hrs. IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state. (ANI)

