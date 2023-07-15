Left Menu

"State govt should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in Sainj": Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur   

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:06 IST
"State govt should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in Sainj": Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur   
Himachal Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur on Saturday visited the flood affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area. Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief.

"The disaster ruined people's lifetime's earnings. People have become homeless. Many such families were also found who are still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?," Jairam Thakur said. He further stated that biggest challenge right now is to rehabilitate the people in the region.

"It takes ages to build a house, people's lifetime's earnings were wasted in a minute. Everything was washed away with the flood. Till now people have not been able to get even the tents. The rescue work as well as this campaign is not going to stop. The biggest challenge is to rehabilitate the people who have lost everything and rebuild the ruined infrastructure," he said. Leader of the Opposition Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah were briefed by him about the situation in the state.

"I informed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about the situation in the state. Visited Kullu and Mandi and went to Delhi to meet the Home Minister. Home Minister gave all possible help," he said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that there is a possibility of almost Rs 5,000 crores loss due to floods in the state.

CM Sukhu said that Rs 1,45,000 have been provided to the people whose houses have been damaged completely and Rs 1 lakh have been given to the people whose houses have been partially damaged in the flood affected state. "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely and whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh," CM Sukhu said.

Earlier today India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert from July 15 to July 17, predicting heavy rainfall in the state in swven districts for the next 72 hrs. IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023