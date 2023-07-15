Will oppose Centre's 'assaults' on constitutional rights of democratically elected state govts: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said it has always fought against the Modi government's ''assaults'' on the constitutional rights and responsibilities of democratically elected state governments and will oppose such attempts both inside and outside Parliament.

The Congress' assertion, without any direct reference to the Delhi ordinance issue, comes amid its ongoing tussle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has demanded that the party must clear its stand to pave the way for it to attend the Bengaluru meeting of Opposition parties and other such future conclaves.

The top leadership of the Congress held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where it discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

The AAP government has termed it as a ''deception'' with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. Asked if the ordinance issue was discussed in the parliamentary strategy group meeting and whether the Congress would oppose the bill related to it in Parliament, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party has always fought against the Modi government's ''assaults'' on the constitutional rights and responsibilities of democratically elected state governments and local bodies.

''This assault comes directly and this assault comes from the appointees of the Modi government like the governors. Congress has opposed this in Parliament and we will continue to oppose it, there is no question of not opposing it,'' he said.

''There are various assaults and it takes various forms. Constitutional bodies are weakened, constitutional agencies are misused, constitutional bodies are ignored. Let me give you an example, the national commission on scheduled tribes had clearly said to the Modi government that they are against the laws of forest conservation for being against the tribals, but they were ignored,'' he said.

''We will oppose it in Parliament and outside Parliament,'' he added.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting was chaired by parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by the likes of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Ramesh, among others. A leader from the Opposition bloc, who is neither in the Congress nor the AAP, said there are indications that the AAP will attend the conclave. However, sources in the AAP said it all depends on the Congress' stand.

Asked if AAP is part of the 24 parties that will be attending the Bengaluru meeting, Ramesh said, ''As per I know, Aam Aadmi Party is one of the 24, coming to Bengaluru.'' The opposition grouping to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls is set to expand with more parties joining in at the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru.

Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meet on June 17 and 18, the first edition of which saw the participation of 15 parties.

At the first meeting in Patna last month, Opposition parties had resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, fissures had also emerged with the AAP asserting that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such gathering in the future till the Congress publicly supports it on the ordinance issue.

It is unclear whether the AAP would attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)