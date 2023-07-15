"Possibilty of almost Rs 5000 crs loss due to floods in state": Himachal CM Sukhu

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses. "I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely and whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh," CM Sukhu said.

Himachal Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur on Saturday visited the flood affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area. Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief.

"The disaster ruined people's lifetime's earnings. People have become homeless. Many such families were also found who are still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?," Jairam Thakur said. He further stated that biggest challenge right now is to rehabilitate the people in the region.

"It takes ages to build a house, people's lifetime's earnings were wasted in a minute. Everything was washed away with the flood. Till now people have not been able to get even the tents. The rescue work as well as this campaign is not going to stop. The biggest challenge is to rehabilitate the people who have lost everything and rebuild the ruined infrastructure," he said. Leader of the Opposition Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah were briefed by him about the situation in the state.

"I informed the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about the situation in the state. Visited Kullu and Mandi and went to Delhi to meet the Home Minister. Home Minister gave all possible help," he said. Meanwhile Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh have set up 'Aapda Kosh-2023', a disaster fund for providing assistance to people who suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon mayhem in the state.

While announcing the scheme he urged his followers to donate generously to the fund to help out people who suffered untold losses in the rain fury. In 22 days since June 24 Monsoon fury has so far claimed 111 lives in Himachal Pradesh due to various reasons.

Till now 12 people are missing and 116 people have been injured. In Himachal Pradesh, 420 houses have been damaged, besides 2322 houses partially damaged. Around 130 shops have been damaged in the state while 900 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods. There is loss of 613 livestock. There have been 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 35 incidents of flash floods. The estimated cost of the damage to public infrastructure in the state has been pegged over Rs 3738.28 crore the Department of Revenue of the Himachal government informed through an official release on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Industry minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that monsoon rains have caused a loss of over 300 Crore rupees to the industry sector in the state. "The incessant rains that have hit in Himachal Pradesh for 3 consecutive days have caused damage in most of the areas, Kullu , Mandi , Shimla and Sirmaur especially the roadways on the banks of the rivers have been completely washed away. Many link roads have also been broken by floods in most of the water supply has also stopped, the pump house and it was filled with water due to high flow of water. In the industrial area, there has been a loss of about 300 crores in the industry area in which the biggest loss was about 110 crores in Nalagarh," Industry minister said.

He further stated there are multiple reasons for the floods in the state. "Heavy downpour is the major reason for the multiple tragedies that have happened in Himachal Pradesh, apart from this, illegal mining is also responsible at some places, while illegal dumping on National Highways is also causing damage to that area. Efforts will be made that there is no illegal mining and the construction done on the banks of the rivers should also be restricted and the government should also take some steps in this regard," he said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert from July 15 to July 17, predicting heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in seven districts for the next 72 hours. IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state.

While speaking to ANI, Surender Paul said," It rained at most places in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall in Kangra has been recorded in Dharamsala at 131 mm. Apart from this, it has also rained in Mandi. It has rained everywhere in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Orange alert has been issued in the state for the next three days." "The effect of this alert will be seen in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely during next 4 to 5 days. In the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, there will be light rain," he added.

He said that the rains will be less than the rains received in the previous week. "In comparison to the rain during the past seven days in the state there will not be as much rain as it was recorded during the past few days, but it will rain in most areas. Moderate rains can cause landslides and flash floods. The visibility will also be poor in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts," he said. (ANI)

