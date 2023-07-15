UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

Left Menu

British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in the next UK national election, he told The Times newspaper on Saturday. Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North and its predecessor constituency in northwest England since 2005, also said he would step down from his ministerial position and leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle.

British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in the next UK national election, he told The Times newspaper on Saturday.

Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North and its predecessor constituency in northwest England since 2005, also said he would step down from his ministerial position and leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle. "I'm not standing next time," he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Wallace, a member of the ruling Conservative party who has been defence secretary for four years, has helped lead Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A general election must be held in Britain within the next 18 months.

The Times said a cabinet reshuffle was expected in September.

