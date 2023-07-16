Left Menu

Body of BJP worker found hanging in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:32 IST
The body of an elderly BJP worker was found hanging inside his house in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday morning, triggering protests among a section of villagers who accused local Trinamool Congress leaders of abetment. Police said the body of 62-year-old Buran Murmu was found hanging inside his room at Bamangola, adding that he lived in the same house with his son and daughter-in-law. Murmu's daughter-in-law had contested the recent panchayat elections on a TMC ticket but lost to the BJP, following which Buran was assaulted by his son and other Trinamool supporters, the protesters alleged. Police said Murmu's son Biplab will be interrogated. Malda North BJP MP Khagen Murmu alleged Buran's daughter-in-law had contested unsuccessfully for a gram panchayat seat on a TMC ticket following which Buran was tortured by Trinamool supporters after results were declared on July 11. The MP said the deceased was an active 'karyakarta' in the area and involved in building up the organization at the booth level for a long time. Accusing the BJP of resorting to politics on bodies, senior TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said the post-mortem will establish the real reason behind the death. He said TMC is not involved in the incident and apparently it was the fallout of a family feud.

