BJP chief Nadda in Rajasthan, to launch party campaign against Cong govt
BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Sunday to launch the partys Nahi Sahega Rajasthan campaign against the Congress government. He was received by state party chief C P Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and others.Nadda left for Beelwa in Jaipur where he will launch the Nahi Sahega Rajasthan campaign and address a public rally.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:41 IST
