Left Menu

Cong will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

The Congress on Sunday made it clear that it will not support the Centres ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to sabotage federalism in the country.Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the partys stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:59 IST
Cong will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi
KC Venugopal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to ''sabotage federalism'' in the country.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

''We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance,'' he told PTI.

This paves the way for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting on Monday with a dinner.

AAP has been consistently saying that the Congress should make its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance and only then it will decide on whether to join the next meeting of the opposition parties.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress' ''unequivocal opposition'' to the ordinance and said ''this is a positive development''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023