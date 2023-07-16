Left Menu

Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, office says

In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave. Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said Netanyahu would be discharged within hours.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:03 IST
Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in tests that included subcutaenous heart monitoring following his admission for dehydration, doctors said.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said. In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said Netanyahu would be discharged within hours. As part of additional medical tests, Netanyahu was fitted with a subcutaneous holter, or heart monitor, and found to be "in complete cardiac health", the hospital statement said.

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023