Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, office says
In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave. Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said Netanyahu would be discharged within hours.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in tests that included subcutaenous heart monitoring following his admission for dehydration, doctors said.
Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said. In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.
Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said Netanyahu would be discharged within hours. As part of additional medical tests, Netanyahu was fitted with a subcutaneous holter, or heart monitor, and found to be "in complete cardiac health", the hospital statement said.
Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel says Jenin rockets not linked to Hamas, posed no threat
Israel's air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile explodes over northern Israel
Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal
Syria says air defences intercept Israeli missile strike
Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal