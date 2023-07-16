Left Menu

South superstar and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meet on July 18

South superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, will attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 18.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:06 IST
South superstar and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to attend NDA meet on July 18
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, Pawan Kalyan, will attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, which scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 18. The actor-turned-politician, who received an invitation from the BJP to attend the July 18 meeting, has consented to be a part of it, his party informed through a statement on Sunday.

Further, according to the statement, the JSP chief will leave for the national capital, New Delhi, on July 17. The party's Political Affairs Committee chairman, Nadendla Manohar, will be accompanying the South superstar to the meeting, the release stated further.

On the second meeting of the Opposition parties, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, JSP general secretary Siva Sankjar said he has "no idea about the meeting". Meanwhile, ahead of the NDA meeting, founder leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday formally joined the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government after calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on July 14.

The ruling BJP has stepped up preparedness ahead of the Assembly elections in five states later this year, as well as next year's Lok Sabha polls. The meeting of the NDA partners is seen as an attempt by the BJP to display its strength, with an eye on the next general elections.

One of the five states going to polls later this year is Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power. Meanwhile, the 'united' Opposition are gearing up to hold their second meeting in pursuit of a common roadmap against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is scheduled to be hosted by the Congress-ruled Karnataka over two days — July 17 and 18. At least 24 Opposition parties have enlisted their participation at the two-day meeting, according to sources.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also be attending the meeting. The first meeting for Opposition unity, convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was held on June 23 in Patna.

The NDA meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023