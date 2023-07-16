Left Menu

Ajit Pawar, other Maha NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latters wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:14 IST
Ajit Pawar, other Maha NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Ajit Pawar (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad had also reached the Y B Chavan Centre. On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital here. Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023