Delhi govt to set up camps for Aadhaar, other docs washed away in floods

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other documents were washed away in the floods. He made the announcement during a visit to a relief camp in north Delhis Mori Gate.The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other documents were washed away in the floods. He made the announcement during a visit to a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate.

''The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood. We will again arrange for school dresses and books for students,'' Kejriwal told reporters. He said the government is pumping water out from waterlogged roads and life is slowly returning to normal. Yamuna water levels had come down to 205.85 metres by 1 pm.

When asked about whether the AAP will attend the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru slated for Monday and Tuesday, he said the PAC will take a call on it.

The Congress had on Saturday suggested it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of Services in Delhi, throwing its lot with the AAP.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said, ''I think they (AAP) are going to join the meeting tomorrow. As for the ordinance, our stand is very clear. We are not going to support it.''

