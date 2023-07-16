Left Menu

Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ejection on Sunday of an activist from his Likud party who mocked the Holocaust while heckling anti-government protesters, in remarks that suggested ethnic tensions beneath a constitutional crisis. Video circulated on social media showed Itzik Zarka cursing and spitting at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:49 IST
Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ejection on Sunday of an activist from his Likud party who mocked the Holocaust while heckling anti-government protesters, in remarks that suggested ethnic tensions beneath a constitutional crisis.

Video circulated on social media showed Itzik Zarka cursing and spitting at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday. "It's not for nothing that six million were killed," he shouts. "I'm proud that six million of you were burned!"

"We will not tolerate such disgraceful behaviour in the Likud movement," Netanyahu said in a statement on the ouster of Zarka, for years a towering figure at party campaign events. By framing the mostly European Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide as adversaries, Zarka appeared to be distinguishing between them and Mizrahi Jews of Middle Eastern descent who have been a traditional core of support for the conservative Likud.

Some members of Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition have cast the prime minister's push to overhaul the judiciary as redressing elitist overreach by the Askenazi, or European-descended, Jews who dominated the country's founding generation. The Mizrahim who make up around half of Israel's Jewish majority - a figure hard to pin down due to widespread intermarriage with Ashkenazim - have at times complained of discrimination and socio-economic disadvantage.

Denying the Holocaust, questioning its scale or celebrating it is punishable by five years' in jail under Israeli law. The historical catastrophe is an issue that generally unites Jews, and Zarka's remarks were condemned across the political spectrum. Zarka, who is Jewish, said in a statement circulated on social media that his comments had been "taken out of context" and described himself as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.

Critics of the proposed judicial reforms argue that Netanyahu seeks to curb court independence even as he argues his innocence in a long-running corruption trial. The veteran premier says the overhaul would balance branches of government. Some anti-government demonstrators have drawn comparisons to the march to tyranny in 1930s Germany - prompting Galit Distal Atbaryan, a Likud lawmaker and Israel's minister for information, to accuse them of trivialising the Holocaust.

"It was your families who were burned there," Distal Atbaryan, who is of Persian Jewish descent, told opposition politicians in parliament in March. "How is this possible?" (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023