Nadda launches BJP campaign against Cong govt in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:55 IST
BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's ''Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'' campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. The campaign will be run across the state.
Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.
He also released a ''Fail Card'' of the Congress-led state government. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.
