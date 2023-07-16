Left Menu

Nadda launches BJP campaign against Cong govt in Rajasthan

BJP president J P Nadda launched the partys Nahi Sahega Rajasthan campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. The campaign will be run across the state.Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.He also released a Fail Card of the Congress-led state government.

BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's ''Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'' campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday. The campaign will be run across the state.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a ''Fail Card'' of the Congress-led state government. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

