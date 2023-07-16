Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors saying he was in good health. Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:11 IST
Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors saying he was in good health.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation. His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave. Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health".

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by William Mallard, Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023