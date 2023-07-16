Left Menu

AAP calls for PAC meeting ahead of July 18 opposition meet in Bengaluru

The AAP will decide whether to participate in the opposition meeting scheduled on July 18 in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 15:41 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday called a Political Action Committee (PAC) meeting of the party, ahead of opposition meet scheduled on July 18 in Bengaluru, according to AAP sources. In the today's meeeting, the AAP will decide whether to participate in the opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The meet in Bengaluru is scheduled with the purpose of uniting the opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general assembly polls in 2024. Top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in  Bengaluru.

According to sources, eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties' efforts to present a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "After last month's mega Opposition meet in Bihar's Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka's Bengaluru," sources said.

"Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the new political parties that will be joining the meeting," they said. "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the Opposition Parties meeting," they added.

Significantly, a mega opposition meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23. The AAP asked Congress to clear its stand on the centre's ordinance, which was brought by the central government regarding the transfer and posting of group-A officers in Delhi. However, the AAP said that except for the Indian National Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Ordinance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

