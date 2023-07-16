Left Menu

AAP's political affairs committee meeting underway at Kejriwal's residence, to take call on attending Opposition meet

We are not going to support any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and to intervene in the state matters through governors. We are not going to support the Delhi ordinance, he told PTI.Reacting to Venugopals remarks, AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 16:45 IST
AAP's political affairs committee meeting underway at Kejriwal's residence, to take call on attending Opposition meet
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP's political affairs committee met at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Sunday to discuss the prevailing political scenario in the country and take a decision on whether it should attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru.

The political affairs committee (PAC), headed by Kejriwal, is the highest decision making body of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Party leaders said the meeting was underway and would decide whether to attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru.

The PAC meeting comes soon after the Congress made its stand clear on the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi and said the party will oppose if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in Parliament.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

''We took the decision yesterday. We are not going to support any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and to intervene in the state matters through governors. We are not going to support the Delhi ordinance,'' he told PTI.

Reacting to Venugopal's remarks, AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, ''Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender equality

Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023