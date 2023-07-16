Left Menu

Congress announces 'unequivocal opposition' to Delhi ordinance; AAP calls it positive development

"Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development," Raghav Chadha tweeted. 

16-07-2023
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the Congress has announced "unequivocal opposition" to the ordinance brought by the central government on control of services. "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development," Raghav Chadha tweeted.

While speaking to ANI, Raghav said that "I have put my point through a tweet. Whatever decision will be taken in the PAC meeting, you will be informed." "The Congress will oppose the Centre's Ordinance against the Delhi government," Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Gopal Rai, and Atishi arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The AAP called a PAC meeting of the party, ahead of the opposition meeting scheduled on July 18 in Bengaluru, according to AAP sources.

In today's meeting, the AAP will decide whether to participate in the opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The meet in Bengaluru is scheduled with the purpose of uniting the opposition to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general assembly polls in 2024.

Top leaders of at least 24 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Bengaluru. Significantly, a mega opposition meeting was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23. The AAP asked Congress to clear its stand on the centre's ordinance, which was brought by the central government regarding the transfer and posting of group-A officers in Delhi. (ANI)

