Left Menu

Maha: Ajit Pawar and other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar, urge him to keep party united

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:03 IST
Maha: Ajit Pawar and other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar, urge him to keep party united
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and some ministers from his camp met party president Sharad Pawar here on Sunday and requested him to keep the Nationalist Congress Party united, party leader Praful Patel said.

Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction.

This unscheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp was the first one after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2.

Besides Ajit Pawar, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met the Pawar senior at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) Jitendra Awhad also reached the Chavan Centre.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar camp, said Sharad Pawar is like an idol to us and they met him to seek his blessings.

''We requested him (Sharad Pawar) to keep the NCP united. We also asked him to think about our request over the next some days and guide us. He listened to us quietly but said nothing," Patel said.

He said the ministers of Ajit Pawar camp did not take Sharad Pawar's prior appointment but came to the Chavan centre directly after they came to know that he was present there.

Commenting on the meeting, BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar said, "The Ajit Pawar faction still considers Sharad Pawar as their leader. There is nothing wrong in meeting a senior leader".

Notably, Ajit Pawar on Friday visited Silver Oak, the residence of the NCP founder, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent surgery at a hospital here.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2 and took oath as deputy CM and ministers, respectively. On Friday, Ajit Pawar was allotted a key Finance portfolio while his camp managed to bag Cooperative and Agriculture ministries, which were represented by BJP and Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender equality

Centre asks States for suggestions to make changes in PCPNDT Act for gender ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023